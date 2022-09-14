Many fall events kicking off this weekend to Find Your Fun

By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel a little bit like fall so here are some fall events happening this weekend!

The Tennessee Valley Fair continues through Sunday. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in concert Friday at 8 p.m. Mayberry Day is Saturday and your favorite Mayberry friends will be there including Barney, Andy, and more! Clint Black is closing out the fair and performing on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 15th:

Concerts on the Square are back this Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This Thursday features Dirty Grass Soul. The band sings a little bit of country, bluegrass, and southern rock and roll. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy this free concert!

Friday, September 16th:

The Echo Valley Corn Maze opens up Friday! The corn maze will be open Wednesdays through Sundays through November 16. There is a kids maze, hayrides, a big outdoor playground, a petting zoo, and so much more. General admission is $15. Kids two and under are free.

Saturday, September 17th:

Peaceful Side Social in Townsend is hosting its first Oktoberfest. It’s this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s free to get in and there is free parking. There will be food, drinks, live music, and a silent auction. The event supports the Tremont Institute.

Schultz Brau Brewing is also kicking off their Oktoberfest. It kicks off on Saturday and runs for two weeks. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m. with live music starting at 1 p.m. You can even watch the Vols at 7 p.m. with more music and fun after the game.

