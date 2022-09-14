Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
Desaray Thurmer was reported missing after she got in an Uber on Sept. 5, and her legal guardians lost contact with her.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that Desaray Thurmer was found safe.
Knoxville police asked for the public’s help locating her after the 17-year-old left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber on Sept. 5, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination.
On Tuesday, Knoxville police were made aware of a Facebook account claiming to be Thurmer. The account claimed that she never ran away and is safe at a friend’s house.
“I have no doubt that is Desaray Thurmer who shared those posts,” KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said. “However, this is still a runaway situation because her whereabouts are unknown to her legal guardians.”
KPD officials thanked the public for helping spread the word.
