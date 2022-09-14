Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that Desaray Thurmer was found safe.

Knoxville police asked for the public’s help locating her after the 17-year-old left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber on Sept. 5, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination.

On Tuesday, Knoxville police were made aware of a Facebook account claiming to be Thurmer. The account claimed that she never ran away and is safe at a friend’s house.

“I have no doubt that is Desaray Thurmer who shared those posts,” KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said. “However, this is still a runaway situation because her whereabouts are unknown to her legal guardians.”

KPD officials thanked the public for helping spread the word.

UPDATE: Desaray Thurmer has been found and is safe. As always, thank you helping to spread the word. https://t.co/J9Ab6uuJEL pic.twitter.com/dL3dadPHcz — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 14, 2022

