Police catch stabbing suspect with knife still in hand, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody Monday after stabbing a man in an attempted robbery, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

The report identified the suspect in the case as Jesse Duran, but did not identify the victim.

Officers responded to an apartment on Linden Avenue after receiving a call from a woman who claimed her son had been stabbed, the report said. According to the caller, the victim had left his mother’s car to run up to an apartment and been confronted by Duran, who took the victim’s knife, stabbed him and took his phone and wallet.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly went to the second floor and found Duran with the knife in hand. They briefly held Duran at gunpoint, taking him into custody, the report said.

After the stabbing, the victim was able to get back to his mother, who took him to the hospital, according to the report.

Duran was charged with especially aggravated robbery.

