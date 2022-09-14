Remembering train derailment in Farragut 20 years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling sulfuric acid that could have seriously hurt or killed people in Farragut, putting Rural Metro firefighters to the test on Sept. 15, 2002.

The spill could have had deadly consequences. A tank containing sulfuric acid was punctured, releasing a cloud of toxic fumes. Thousands of people living near the tracks were evacuated for several days. The gash in the tank was too big to plug said Jerome Rood, Battalion Chief with Rural Metro Fire Department.

“You try to train as much as you can, but you can’t train for a stack of a bunch of rail cars on top of one another with a large vapor cloud leaking right next to a waterway and a subdivision, which was what we had. HAzmat folks do a lot of training for very few events. when you train a lot for events that rarely happen, it can be monotonous,” said Rood.

Crews wearing hazmat suits neutralized the liquid and the gas. The spill closed roads, grounded planes, and stopped trains while cleanup was underway. Rood says now crews have better equipment, but training remains similar.

The NTSB concluded in a report that the train passed over a spring switch above maximum speed, which caused it to derail.

