Searching for eggs | Food banks feeling pinch of bird flu effects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a time of high prices and supply chain issues, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee said they are dealing with the effects of the bird flu in its outreach.

The outreach goes through nearly 50,000 eggs a week and saw that number drop to zero.

“We have never not been able to get eggs,” said Executive Director Elaine Streno.

From thousands of eggs to none in the blink of an eye, Streno and the team at Second Harvest had to get creative to fill the void.

”We had to scramble to try and get protein, a peanut butter is a great backup, so we always have peanut butter here, bush beans are wonderful,” said Streno.

There were no eggs to be found in the Maryville warehouse, but peanut butter and Busch’s beans were stocked.

The organization found an egg supplier in the Chicagoland area, but shipping the eggs back to East Tennessee would create an additional hurdle to cross.

While the egg issue was temporarily solved, the organization was still pleading with people for donations of mac and cheese.

”That was pretty scary for us because it’s such a staple,” said Streno.

The organization used mac and cheese in its backpack program, which serves nearly 10,000 students every week.

”It’s very hard for us to visualize a senior going hungry but when a child goes hungry it just pulls at everybody’s heart,” said Streno.

The community sent nearly 9,500 packs of macaroni and cheese, but the organization said they can’t get too much.

September is Second Harvest Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month, there are boxes and collection sites at area Weigel’s and Kroger.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.