SEC announces adjustment to future Tennessee football schedule

The 2024 Oklahoma at UT game postponed.
SEC Football
SEC Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.

With regards to the move, UT Director of Athletics Danny White said, “While we are disappointed that we won’t be hosting Oklahoma in 2024, we are extremely excited about the marquee games that Oklahoma and Texas will bring to Neyland Stadium in the future as fellow members of the Southeastern Conference. In the meantime, we are actively exploring the best possible replacement opponents for 2024.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Thurmer
Facebook account of missing Knoxville girl claims she’s not missing
Generic AMR ambulance
Pedestrian killed in ambulance crash identified
Donald Kirkland
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic

Latest News

Tennessee baseball wins its first SEC Baseball Tournament title since 1995
Tennessee releases 2023 SEC baseball schedule
Heating up
Starting to warm up a little bit heading into the end of the week
Generic AMR ambulance
Pedestrian killed in ambulance crash identified
It’s open window weather in the mornings, but Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a climb...
Sunshine and sniffles? Fall allergies also kicking up