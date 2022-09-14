Starting to warm up a little bit heading into the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those cooler mornings continue, but only for the next couple of days. We will start to warm up towards the end of the week with sunshine continuing!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will be clear, with patchy fog again, and a mild low of 57 degrees.

Highs gradually increase starting Thursday. Expect highs to be near 85 degrees, but that lower humidity makes it feel pretty good out there. A few clouds are possible, but we will be looking at those mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

That breeze is kicking up some extra pollen, with Ragweed sending out plenty this time of the year. There is also still some moderate mold counts, especially in the areas that don’t see all that sunshine, plus the grass is still growing enough to contribute to the pollen counts too.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure continues to dominate our region bringing us these dry and sunny days. Friday highs remain in the mid-80s with more sunshine.

This weekend climbs into the upper 80s, and even on to around 90 degrees early to mid-week. That’s where this “dome” of clear weather helps the heat just keep building each day.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, highs look to get back in the 90s by the middle of next week. There is also a very small chance for a stray shower or two on Tuesday.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.