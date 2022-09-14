Sunshine and sniffles? Fall allergies also kicking up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a nice, dry stretch! Most importantly, the mornings are well below average for now, but sunshine is heating is up quickly in the afternoons, with a build to around 90 degrees.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mild again, with a low around 56 degrees. That’s about 5 degrees below average. We are seeing areas of fog along the Tennessee, Kentucky line and patchy fog in East Tennessee.

It’s another beautiful, sunny day! That sunshine is heating us up each day, with a high of 82 degrees, which is right at average. That warm sunshine always makes us feel warmer, but the low humidity makes the shade a comfortable spot! There is also a good breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph.

That breeze is kicking up some extra pollen, with Ragweed sending out plenty this time of the year. There is also still some moderate mold counts, especially in the areas that don’t see all that sunshine, plus the grass is still growing enough to contribute to the pollen counts too.

Tonight will be clear, with patchy fog again, and a mild low of 57 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Afternoon highs do gradually increase day to day, back to seasonable mid 80s Thursday and Friday. The key to this stretch is to enjoy the mild mornings and evenings, that’s a great bonus to lower humidity. The nights are in the upper 50s to 60s the second half of the week.

This weekend climbs into the upper 80s, and even on to around 90 degrees early to mid-week. That’s where this “dome” of clear weather helps the heat just keep building each day.

This dry stretch lasts through the end of your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

