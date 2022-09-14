Tennessee releases 2023 SEC baseball schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee’s SEC Baseball schedule has been announced. The Vols will host Florida, Vandy, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

They’ll travel to Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Missouri and Auburn.

The defending SEC champion Volunteers will open their SEC slate on the road at Georgia (March 17-19) before hosting Florida for their SEC home opener the next weekend (March 24-26).

UT’s other conference home series include matchups against eastern division foes Vanderbilt (April 7-9) and Kentucky (April 14-16), as well as showdowns with Texas A&M (April 28-30) and Mississippi State (May 12-14) from the western division.

On top of its visit to Athens to take on the Bulldogs, Tennessee is also slated to play road series at LSU (March 31-April 2), South Carolina (April 21-23) and Missouri (May 5-7) before wrapping up league play with a trip to the Plains to take on Auburn (May 18-20).

The SEC Tournament will once again be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. The first round of the tournament will be on May 23 and the championship game will be played on May 28.

