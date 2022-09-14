Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A group of teens is left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment in the last week.

Boy Scouts Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.

“You know for somebody to steal that trailer, it’s pretty low,” said Troop Leader Matt Frost.

Frost claims that replacing everything will take more than $5,000, which would likely need to come from donations if possible. For now, they’re holding out hope that someone spots the trailer with the big troop logo on the side of it and calls Oak Ridge Police.

Cost aside, these camping trips prove to bring valuable lessons for some.

“Before I got to the Boy Scouts, I didn’t know how to cook at all, and a part of the Boy Scouts is you have to go through cooking lessons to rank up,” said Boy Scout Johnny Clark.

Clark, 17, has been a part of the Boy Scouts since fifth grade and said it’s a major part of his life. Those experiences in the woods, learning new things and making friends mean much more than the physical items that they no longer have in the trailer.

“That trailer it’s not just gear to us, it’s memories. That trailer goes everywhere with us,” said Clark.

Their next camping trip is set to take place in early October, but the logistics of how it’ll work without having all of their gear is still to be determined.

If you have any information on where the trailer may be you’re asked to contact the Oak Ridge Police Department.

