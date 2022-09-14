Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says
Tennessee Highway Patrol officers stopped a man and woman for a traffic violation, according to a statement.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are searching for a man and a woman after they ran away during a traffic stop, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
THP officers said they tried to pull over a car that was committing a traffic violation near West Oldham Avenue. However, this resulted in a minor car crash, according to the statement.
Two people were arrested, but a man and a woman ran away. Now, THP crews are searching for them. Anyone with information is asked to call (865) 544-3380.
