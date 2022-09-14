US drug overdose deaths remain at near record highs, CDC says

CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.
CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. remain at near record levels.

According to provisional data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending March 2022.

Annual overdose deaths reached record levels during the pandemic.

The latest figure is a 44% jump from two years earlier, when there were about 76,000 deaths reported in the 12-month period ending in March 2020.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were involved in more than two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the year ending in March 2022.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids increased by a whopping 80% over the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Thurmer
Facebook account of missing Knoxville girl claims she’s not missing
Generic AMR ambulance
Pedestrian killed in ambulance crash identified
At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Donald Kirkland
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic

Latest News

The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with...
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly jurors reach a verdict; to be read soon
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
‘Car guy’ Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars lawyer: ‘There were false statements’ on Sandy Hook