Waverly flood impacts student test scores one year later

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 2021 floods in Waverly took a toll on the community and now that toll is being reflected in student test scores.

Waverly Central High School is a place last year’s flood still lingers, not physically, but mentally.

“This year is a little bit better, last year was rough,” said Jennifer Reed, owner of Waverly Café and mom of two in the Humphreys County School System.

Last year, the school system condensed schools after both Waverly Elementary School and Waverly Junior High School were flooded. This year, students are still in those condensed schools.

“So you had your junior high in with the high school and it was a lot,” explained Reed. “Everybody is on top of each other.”

“I’m not one to make excuses by any means,” said Richard Rye, Humphreys County School System Director of Schools.

This week, Humphreys County School System received an “in need of improvement” on the state’s district accountability study. The county says they have not seen a rating this low recently.

“When you take two of our largest facilities and have to absorb them in our different buildings, it affects that learning environment,” said Rye.

Rye says it’s going to take a lot of time and work to improve student test scores. First, they need to get all the elementary and junior high students in a temporary school off Highway 70. Then, he says they want to implement after-school tutoring and other programs.

Rye also said the rating reflects what students experience outside of school.

“We are still dealing with a lot of mental health issues, our community was still healing as a whole,” says Rye. “Because we are such a small community it impacts everybody.”

The school system has a social-emotional learning liaison. Rye says right now she has 180 referrals.

“You got students whose mind is not on that test,” he says. “They have home issues that affect their whole daily life.”

He says they will hire another liaison because this past year life and school still don’t look the same.

“They’re just overwhelmed with the facilities,” says Reed. “With the number of students with the curriculum they are supposed to do under those circumstances. They are overwhelmed and they are trying.”

