Bearden soccer continues to ride wave of success

Lady Dawgs ranked #1 in the country.
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden girls soccer team were tabbed as the number one team in the country.

That’s according to the united soccer coaches high school rankings.

The defending state champions carried their winning ways into the 2022 season. They extended their winning streak to eight straight games after downing William Blount Tuesday night.

The team only allowed one goal this season, while putting up 43 of their own.

They’re a team with plenty of targets on their backs, but the lady dawgs would have it no other way.

”I think it’s amazing, I think we thrive of it because that means there’s no off days, there’s no taking it easy because every team is coming out for us. And that is absolutely amazing and an honor because not everyday you have teams with that much respect to beat the number one. And of course keeps us humble and teaches us to work hard each day. And become better and to push ourselves,” said midfielder Nya Blue.

Centerfielder Brinely Murphy added, “Honestly it’s amazing. Last year we left it on a very high pedestal and we’ve been trying to keep that up and keep it going. And it’s hard to stay up there so we’ve been working hard at practice and putting in extra work.”

The Lady Bulldogs look to continue their winning ways as they host the Bearden invitational tournament beginning on Thursday.

