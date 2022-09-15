Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Generic AMR ambulance
Pedestrian killed in ambulance crash identified
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
Donald Kirkland
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot

Latest News

Talbott pumpkin patch explains why inventory may be low this Fall
Talbott pumpkin patch explains why inventory may be low this fall
Bearden girls soccer
Bearden soccer continues to ride wave of success
Heating up
Starting to warm up a little bit heading into the end of the week
The coach talks Tennessee football at weekly Vol Calls program at Calhoun's on the River on...
Heupel talks Tennessee and Akron at Vol Calls