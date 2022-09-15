Dollywood’s Harvest Festival to kick off soon, feature more than 13K pumpkins

Guests can walk through immersive harvest-themed displays of “intricately-carved pumpkins” starting Sept. 23 at Dollywood.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the leaves begin to change and the temperature becomes cooler in East Tennessee, Dollywood is set to kick off its award-winning Harvest Festival, showcasing the beauty of the Smokies.

The festival will bring the park’s forests alive, fill the streets with smells of fall treats and feature one of Dollywood’s most popular attractions: Great Pumpkin LumniNights.

Dollywood will host the event from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 and stay open until 9:00 p.m. each night, giving guests time to spot more than 13,000 carved pumpkins throughout the park. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival.

As the sun sets, guests can walk through immersive harvest-themed displays of “intricately-carved pumpkins” in Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass and Craftsman’s Valley areas. New this year, guests will also be able to see the Hoot Owl Hollow displays, a spokesperson said.

Dollywood has also debuted new food and treats around the park as part of the season. Those include a pulled pork sandwich with pumpkin BBQ sauce, smoked sausage mac & cheese, wassail and maple, bacon and walnut funnel cake.

Additional details and tickets can be found here.

Fall has arrived at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival
Fall has arrived at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival(tcw-waff)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

Latest News

James Miller, 48
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer
East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident...
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says