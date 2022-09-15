Dollywood’s Harvest Festival to kick off soon, feature more than 13K pumpkins

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the leaves begin to change and the temperature becomes cooler in East Tennessee, Dollywood is set to kick off its award-winning Harvest Festival, showcasing the beauty of the Smokies.

The festival will bring the park’s forests alive, fill the streets with smells of fall treats and feature one of Dollywood’s most popular attractions: Great Pumpkin LumniNights.

Dollywood will host the event from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 and stay open until 9:00 p.m. each night, giving guests time to spot more than 13,000 carved pumpkins throughout the park. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival.

As the sun sets, guests can walk through immersive harvest-themed displays of “intricately-carved pumpkins” in Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass and Craftsman’s Valley areas. New this year, guests will also be able to see the Hoot Owl Hollow displays, a spokesperson said.

Dollywood has also debuted new food and treats around the park as part of the season. Those include a pulled pork sandwich with pumpkin BBQ sauce, smoked sausage mac & cheese, wassail and maple, bacon and walnut funnel cake.

Fall has arrived at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival (tcw-waff)

