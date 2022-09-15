East Tenn. law enforcement investigating jury duty scams

The scammers are calling people to demand payment for missed jury duty fees or delinquent taxes.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced they are investigating scammers claiming to be from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers were calling people to demand payment for missed jury duty fees or delinquent taxes. They warned that if this happens to you, don’t turn over any cash, instead call the police.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office wanted to remind people to verify the number of a caller that they don’t know.

Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff, is warning citizens about various SCAMS currently circulating. Sheriff Spangler...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said someone with an 865 area code has been reported to rip people off. Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau said the scammers prey on people by creating urgency.

”If you’re going to be on jury duty, you’re going to get a letter in the mail, a 2nd or a third one, but they’re never going to say yeah were going to come out and arrest you if you don’t pay a fine, that’s never going to happen,” said Binkley.

A spokesperson with the KCSO said there was an investigation into the scam reports.

