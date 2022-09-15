East Tenn. needs more older adult care providers; Knoxville clinic has solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The waitlist in East Tennessee is growing for people to get a new patient appointment at one memory care clinic in Knoxville. Now the need for health care workers for people getting older is very high, but one Knoxville doctor has a solution.

“We’re aging as a community. We need providers in this space. It is an under-served field. We have lots of doctors in other areas of care, but not a lot in the dementia space,” Dr. Monica Crane of Genesis Neuroscience Clinic said.

People traveled from across Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia to see Dr. Crane. She said there’s far fewer geriatricians in the U.S. than plastic surgeons.

“There’s something wrong with this figure that we are all aging and yet we can find a plastic surgeon but we can’t find care for Alzheimer’s Disease,” Crane said.

A 2021 study showed fewer than one percent of U.S. physicians are certified in geriatrics. The American Geriatrics Society estimates the U.S. will need 30,000 geriatricians by 2030.

“We can’t ignore this disease. We need care providers desperately,” Crane said.

Crane started a unique internship program to get young people interested in becoming geriatric and memory care providers.

“We are so grateful that we have this chance to train people. We need to train the next generation,” Crane said.

Tiana Ross and Josh Duzan are paid interns who graduated from the University of Tennessee in the spring.

“I wasn’t as familiar with geriatrics and so when I was thinking about other fields of medicine that I was interested in, it was never really on my radar, however working here has put that on my radar,” Ross said.

As they apply to medical school, they administer and grade cognitive testing. They envision a future working with older adults.

“The main reason I wanted to come here was because I saw how unique of an opportunity it was,” Duzan explained. “And so hope was that through this internship program I would get more direct patient interaction and that would translate into better care provided for myself to my future patients.”

Crane said the end goal is to produce future doctors, nurses, practitioners in this field.

She served around 5,000 patients and the waitlist is growing.

