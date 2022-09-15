East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide resources to families with child who have cancer. Tillery Phillips and her parents will raise money through online donations and a hot dog and lemonade stand.

Tillery was diagnosed with cancer at 15-months-old Eight years later, she’s a fourth grader at Corryton Elementary.

Her father, Joe, said she’s spent most of her childhood in and out of hospitals.

“She’s had this her whole life and she’s just so resilient. She takes this chemo and she’s had these ups and downs but she’s so kind, so compassionate and so loving,” Phillips said.

During the lemonade and hot dog stand event at Rutherford Memorial, Joe will be doing a marathon.

“This is going to be very painful. As I told you, I did this two years ago, so I know it’s going to be painful, but there’s a lot of pain involved in this journey. Again, very symbolic for me,” Phillips said.

Phillips will do all 26.2 miles Saturday, but has not trained before hand. He said the reason is because his daughter and their family could not prepare for Tillery’s cancer diagnosis. All they could do was embrace it and move forward.

The hot dog and lemonade stand will go from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the church. People can also donate to the cause on the family’s page.

