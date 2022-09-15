East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization

Tillery Phillips was diagnosed with brain cancer at 15-months-old
An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide resources to families with child who have cancer.
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide resources to families with child who have cancer. Tillery Phillips and her parents will raise money through online donations and a hot dog and lemonade stand.

Tillery was diagnosed with cancer at 15-months-old Eight years later, she’s a fourth grader at Corryton Elementary.

Her father, Joe, said she’s spent most of her childhood in and out of hospitals.

“She’s had this her whole life and she’s just so resilient. She takes this chemo and she’s had these ups and downs but she’s so kind, so compassionate and so loving,” Phillips said.

During the lemonade and hot dog stand event at Rutherford Memorial, Joe will be doing a marathon.

“This is going to be very painful. As I told you, I did this two years ago, so I know it’s going to be painful, but there’s a lot of pain involved in this journey. Again, very symbolic for me,” Phillips said.

Phillips will do all 26.2 miles Saturday, but has not trained before hand. He said the reason is because his daughter and their family could not prepare for Tillery’s cancer diagnosis. All they could do was embrace it and move forward.

The hot dog and lemonade stand will go from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the church. People can also donate to the cause on the family’s page.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

Latest News

James Miller, 48
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident...
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says
Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a...
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident