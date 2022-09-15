Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show.

Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

Promoters of the show said Thursday was busy with a steady line of people all day wanting to meet with the actors.

The actors said they love talking to the fans, but once they’re done they want to explore the Smoky Mountains and some of the cars that have been brought in for this year’s show.

WVLT Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger got to meet with Donny Most & Anson Williams, Ralph & Potsie from Happy Days. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“I’m really looking forward to checking that out. But we’re having a great time,” said Donny Most, who played Ralph.

“He’s so eloquent, he said everything. I agree. It’s great my best friends here I just smile,” said Anson Williams who played Potsie on Happy Days.

Rod Run brings a lot of people and traffic to the Parkway in Pigeon Forge. Traffic back-ups started early in the day on Thursday.

The Promoter of the event at the LeConte Center said his show focuses on families.

Donny Most & Anson Williams, Ralph & Potsie from Happy Days are at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The fall Car show is in Pigeon Forge this weekend. The main event takes place at The LeConte Center. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

You can meet the actors at the LeConte Center on Friday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will also be around on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

