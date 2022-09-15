Heat gradually building, above average temperatures starting today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are gradually increasing, in the morning and afternoon, but you’ll notice that heat climbing to around 90 degrees!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, with patchy fog again, and a mild low of 57 degrees.

Highs gradually increase starting Thursday. Expect highs to be near 85 degrees, but that lower humidity makes it feel pretty good out there. A few clouds are possible, but we will be looking at those mostly sunny skies throughout the day. That breeze sends more pollen out into the air, especially in this Ragweed season. Mold counts are gradually decreasing, plus the grass is still growing enough to contribute to the pollen counts too.

Tonight stays clear, with patchy fog developing in this cooler, drier air. We’ll drop to around 58 degrees to start Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure continues to dominate our region bringing us these dry and sunny days. Friday highs remain in the mid-80s with more sunshine.

This weekend climbs into the upper 80s, and even on to around 90 degrees early to mid-week. That’s where this “dome” of clear weather helps the heat just keep building each day. The mornings are back to seasonable low 60s this weekend.

In the “I’m All Vol Forecast”, Akron is coming to town for the 7 PM kickoff. That timing is good, since it’s hot and sunny for tailgating, but the sun will set on Neyland about 40 minutes into the game, letting temperatures cool.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, highs look to get back in the 90s by the middle of next week. There is also a spotty shower possible Monday night, with a stray shower leftover with a few more clouds on Tuesday.

