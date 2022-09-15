Heating up towards the end of the week and into the weekend

Meteorologist Ben Cathey says summer returns early next week.
Getting back above average
Getting back above average
By Ben Cathey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will gradually increase starting Friday and this weekend. The dry and less humid air continues for a little bit, but the 90s are in your First Alert 8-day planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays clear, with patchy fog developing in this cooler, drier air. We’ll drop to around 58 degrees to start Friday.

High pressure continues to dominate our region bringing us more dry and sunny days. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s, but feeling a little cooler once that sun sets. If you are heading out to some Friday night football, bring a light jacket! That lower humidity makes it feel cool in the evenings.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend climbs into the upper 80s, and even on to around 90 degrees early to mid-week. That’s where this “dome” of clear weather helps the heat just keep building each day. The mornings are back to seasonable low 60s this weekend.

I'm All Vol forecast for the Akron at Tennessee game.
I'm All Vol forecast for the Akron at Tennessee game.

In the “I’m All Vol Forecast”, Akron is coming to town for the 7 PM kickoff. That timing is good since it’s hot and sunny for tailgating, but the sun will set on Neyland about 40 minutes into the game, letting temperatures cool.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, highs look to get back in the 90s by the middle of next week. There is also a spotty shower possible Monday night, with a stray shower leftover with a few more clouds on Tuesday. The 90s look to stick around Thursday as fall officially begins at 9:03 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

