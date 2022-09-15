Heupel talks Tennessee and Akron at Vol Calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol nation is getting behind this Tennessee football team. If you need any evidence, the Florida game is officially sold out.

The Vols focus their energy on Saturday night’s showdown with Akron out of the Mid-American Conference. That was part of the conversation on the weekly Vol Network Vol Calls program Wednesday night.

It was the head coach teaming up with the Voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling, and our partner Brent Hubbs of volquest.com.

A great crowd was out on the patio at Calhoun’s on the the River and a lot of great questions were asked by those in attendance and those listening on the air.

One of the questions to the coach asked about how he keeps the team grounded and not looking ahead to Florida.

Tennessee head coach @coachjoshheupel at the weekly @VolNetwork program Vol Calls and answering questions from the fans at Calhoun's and on the air. One of the questions, how do you keep your guys grounded and not looking ahead to Florida @wvlt pic.twitter.com/dakOkjUIIB — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 15, 2022

Again, up next are the 1-1 Akron Zips, who were blown out by then 14th ranked Mich. State last week, 52-0. In the loss starting QB DJ Irons had to leave the game with a lower body injury. His status for this week is unknown.

One thing the coach does know, is that the task is about as tough as it gets and he explained that to the media in an amusing fashion.

He's not sure about the status of his dinged up QB DJ Irons, but one thing the head coach Joe Moorhead does know--is that the task is about as tough as it gets 😂 @wvlt pic.twitter.com/HwxaVQ5Uo5 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 15, 2022

It’s the Vols and Zips Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

If you don’t have tickets to the Florida game, you can watch it on WVLT and CBS.

