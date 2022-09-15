KPD crisis team teaches de-escalation techniques to high school students
The classes aim to cover an overview of what the team does and the de-escalation techniques it utilizes.
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team will teach students at Central High School on Thursday.
A spokesperson said the crisis team would be at Central High School throughout Sept. 15, teaching three separate 90-minute classes. The instruction will be given to criminal justice students, officials said.
KPD’s police van will be parked outside the school all day.
