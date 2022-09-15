KPD crisis team teaches de-escalation techniques to high school students

The classes aim to cover an overview of what the team does and the de-escalation techniques it utilizes.
The van was parked outside the school all day Thursday.
The van was parked outside the school all day Thursday.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team will teach students at Central High School on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the crisis team would be at Central High School throughout Sept. 15, teaching three separate 90-minute classes. The instruction will be given to criminal justice students, officials said.

The classes aim to cover an overview of what the team does and the de-escalation techniques it utilizes.

KPD’s police van will be parked outside the school all day.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

Latest News

University of Tennessee
UT establishes new care center after high demand from ‘distressed’ students
James Miller, 48
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says
Another beautiful day and getting warmer.
Heat gradually building, above average temperatures starting today
Nestled between mountains in Greene County is a farm full of love and llamas.
Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm