KPD crisis team teaches de-escalation techniques to high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team will teach students at Central High School on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the crisis team would be at Central High School throughout Sept. 15, teaching three separate 90-minute classes. The instruction will be given to criminal justice students, officials said.

The classes aim to cover an overview of what the team does and the de-escalation techniques it utilizes.

KPD’s police van will be parked outside the school all day.

