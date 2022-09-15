Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

According to the report, James Miller, 48, was in a home on Fulton Road with his mother when he became upset since his son would not come over and help him run errands. His mother left the house to let him calm down, the report said, and when she came back, her sister was at the end of the driveway, “frantic.”

The victim entered the house after being told Miller was throwing things in the house, the report said. He reportedly told his mother that if she called the police, he would kill her and everyone in the house. He then fired at least three shots at his mother but missed, the report said.

Miller was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.