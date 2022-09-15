Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit

WVLT has learned Patriot Homecare in Oak Ridge previously faced a lawsuit before FBI raid on Wednesday.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday.

Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company.

They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false work hours in order to not lose patients.

The documents said one caregiver admitted to a customer service manager paying her $200 cash when patriot acquired a patient as a “thank-you.”

The former employees also said they did not receive training for their positions but found numerous forms and documents that show they did complete training.

The lawsuit was settled, according to court documents.

Note: Patriot Hills Assisted Living, another Oak Ridge business, is not related to the raid and is not connected to Patriot Homecare.

