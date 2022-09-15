Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

A spokesperson from Chick-Fil-A said the company was opening a second location in Sevierville in the Spring of 2023.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year.

Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.

The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. A specific location has not been announced at this time.

The full statement can be read below:

The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods.
The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

Latest News

Football player
Varsity All Access | Week-5 Notable Games
Another beautiful day and getting warmer.
Heat gradually building, above average temperatures starting today
Construction has already started on Wilderness at the Smokies new addition.
Largest expansion ever planned for Wilderness at the Smokies
Robot kindergarten students will learn to operate at Catlettsburg Elementary