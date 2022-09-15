Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year.

Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.

The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. A specific location has not been announced at this time.

The full statement can be read below:

While we are still early in the process, it’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our second Chick-fil-A restaurant in Sevierville in Spring 2023. We look forward to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.

The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.