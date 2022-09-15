Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
A spokesperson from Chick-Fil-A said the company was opening a second location in Sevierville in the Spring of 2023.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year.
Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. A specific location has not been announced at this time.
The full statement can be read below:
