Talbott pumpkin patch explains why inventory may be low this fall

Officials from Back To Me Roots Farm say they only have about a third of the previous years pumpkins.
Back To Me Roots Farm says they only have about a third of the previous years pumpkins.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALBOTT, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the morning air turning slightly cooler seemingly by the day, many around East Tennessee can already sense the fall season coming on. With that excitement comes the sights of pumpkins popping up all around the area, but there could be fewer to choose from.

In Talbott, Back To Me Roots Farm said they only have a third of the inventory they had in years past.

“That late July early August rain is what really did the pumpkin patch in,” owner Brad Tumey said.

At the farm, they still have plenty of pumpkins to pick from but the expectation is that they’ll all be gone well before Halloween.

With heavy rain and humid weeks following, the growth of pumpkins hasn’t been an easy task for Tumey. He said it came down to a choice between choosing to raise prices for customers to buy chemicals that are now more expensive, or to keep prices the same.

“Your nitrogen phosphorus and potassium are your main fertilizers and they’re anywhere from three to five times as much as they used to be,” Tumey said.

The Talbott farmer from Philadelphia chose to keep costs low and sacrifice a greater volume of inventory. He said he’s been seeing the cost of pumpkins raise a few dollars a piece at big retailers around town, and encourages people to support local farmers.

The farm officially opens up on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Generic AMR ambulance
Pedestrian killed in ambulance crash identified
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
Donald Kirkland
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Many fall events kicking off this weekend to Find Your Fun
Bearden girls soccer
Bearden soccer continues to ride wave of success
Heating up
Starting to warm up a little bit heading into the end of the week
The coach talks Tennessee football at weekly Vol Calls program at Calhoun's on the River on...
Heupel talks Tennessee and Akron at Vol Calls