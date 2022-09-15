Talbott pumpkin patch explains why inventory may be low this fall

TALBOTT, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the morning air turning slightly cooler seemingly by the day, many around East Tennessee can already sense the fall season coming on. With that excitement comes the sights of pumpkins popping up all around the area, but there could be fewer to choose from.

In Talbott, Back To Me Roots Farm said they only have a third of the inventory they had in years past.

“That late July early August rain is what really did the pumpkin patch in,” owner Brad Tumey said.

At the farm, they still have plenty of pumpkins to pick from but the expectation is that they’ll all be gone well before Halloween.

With heavy rain and humid weeks following, the growth of pumpkins hasn’t been an easy task for Tumey. He said it came down to a choice between choosing to raise prices for customers to buy chemicals that are now more expensive, or to keep prices the same.

“Your nitrogen phosphorus and potassium are your main fertilizers and they’re anywhere from three to five times as much as they used to be,” Tumey said.

The Talbott farmer from Philadelphia chose to keep costs low and sacrifice a greater volume of inventory. He said he’s been seeing the cost of pumpkins raise a few dollars a piece at big retailers around town, and encourages people to support local farmers.

The farm officially opens up on Saturday.

