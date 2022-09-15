Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students

In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was placed on investigative leave. Later, the district confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee at the school.(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Shyra Sherfield and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – An elementary school teacher in Tennessee is no longer employed following a social media post she made about cannabis gummies.

The teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary in the Memphis-Shelby County School District posted a photo of “Stoner Patch Gummies” to her Facebook page with the caption: “Best gummies ever. I fell [off] the wagon when two nonverbal autistic children were placed in my class. These are very calming and keeps me away from alcohol.”

In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously, and the teacher was placed on investigative leave. Later, the district confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee at the school.

The school district said, “The statements shared do NOT reflect our belief in the sanctity and value of every child, and District officials are investigating the situation. Please know, we share your disappointment and MSCS and Chimneyrock takes such matters seriously.”

The school district also said they are working on a schoolwide initiative that reflects “our value of affirming all students, and we welcome your input on a collective show of support that the Chimneyrock family can do in the coming days.”

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

Latest News

Brittany Paz, a Connecticut lawyer hired by Jones to testify about his companies’ workings,...
Infowars rep returns to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
James Miller, 48
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer
East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident...
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says