UT establishes new care center after high demand from ‘distressed’ students

University of Tennessee announces Center for Care and Resilience (CCR) that will work with students experiencing distress.
University of Tennessee(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has announced a new office in the Division of Student Life - the Center for Care and Resilience (CCR) - that will work with students experiencing distress. The new office is the result of high demand for care services, university officials said.

The CCR stems from UT’s 947-HELP referral line, a number students in distress or suffering from depressive symptoms can call for help.

“The care and resilience department within the Dean of Students office had greatly expanded since May 2021, by adding four care coordinators, and a Director, so now we are a staff of eight full-time staff members,” Director for CCR Lisa Loar said. “With us being our own unit in Student Life, I think it enhances our ability to support the well-being of our student population.”

The CCR will present students with longer-term care, partnering them with a care coordinator to “create and implement a plan that supports self-advocacy, growth, and a return to a level of functioning most likely to promote success.”

The CCR will also be located in the Student Health Center, near the Student Counseling Center and Center for Health Education and Wellness (CHEW).

“Our proximity to Counseling and CHEW will be a benefit for us and can lead to a transitional process,” said Madisien Howard, interim assistant director for the CCR. “If a student needs counseling services, we can easily walk them there ourselves and have a direct connection with Counseling.”

The CCR also features a space for students in distress with “bean bag chairs as well as trauma-informed lighting, to help relax the student.”

