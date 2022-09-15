Varsity All Access | Week-5 Notable Games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Believe it or not, we have already reached Week-5 of this 2022 high school football season. Once again there are several good match-ups including undefeated West at unbeaten Sevier Co. in our Varsity All Access Game of the Week. Also on the docket is an interesting showdown between a pair of 3-1 teams as Bearden travels to Maryville.

RIVALRY THURSDAY | CAK (2-2) AT WEBB (4-0) 7PM ON MyVLT

Week-5 of the season gets kicked off with private school showdown on Rivalry Thursday. Dutchtown Rd. neighbors Christian Academy of Knoxville and Webb School will lock horns at the home of the Spartans. Webb is off to a terrific start in coach David Meske’s final season ranked 3rd in the state in Division II-AA sporting a (4-0) record. The Warriors started (2-0) but have lost their last two games. The first came at home against Boyd Buchanan and their new head coach, Tennessee High School coaching legend Gary Rankin. Then last week Travis Mozingo’s team lost a close one at home to visiting Goodpasture, 20-16. Bragging rights will be on the line as when these two teams get after it inside David Meske Stadium.

WEST (4-0) AT SEVIER CO. (4-0) 7PM

Our Varsity All Access game of the week takes us to Sevier County where the undefeated Smoky Bears welcome in the (4-0) West High rebels, who are ranked #2 in the state in Class-6A. Lamar Brown’s team is firing on all cylinders averaging 35 points a game. The Rebels put up that many points alone in in the first quarter of last week’s 47-12 grounding of the Fulton Falcons. It’s been more of a grind it our season for Sevier Co., nonetheless, the Smoky Bears are playing solid football and giving up just 8 points per game. Something will have to give in this high powered offense versus stingy defense match-up on Friday night.

BEARDEN (3-1) AT MARYVILLE (3-1) 7PM

Derek Hunt’s Maryville Red Rebels are coming off their first loss of the season. For the first time since 2018, Maryville was defeated by arch rival and Blount County neighbor Alcoa. At 3-1, the Rebels are still ranked third in the state in Class-6A. After opening the season with a loss to a very talented West High team, The Bearden Bulldogs and new head coach josh Jones have reeled off three straight wins. The Dawgs have really come out barking the past two weeks scoring a total of 91 points, including 56 in a win at South-Doyle last week. The task certainly gets tougher Friday night at Maryville.

CAMPBELL CO. (3-1) AT KARNS (3-1) 7PM

In a match-up of (3-1) teams, the Week-5 schedule is Campbell Co. visiting Karns. Once again this season the beavers are led by Mr. Football running back Desean Watson who continues to shine as a runner, receiver and special teams returner. The Beavers defeated Tennessee High last week 35-6. Their lone loss of the season came in a shootout at Powell. Meanwhile, the Cougars come in riding a three-game win streak. After dropping the opener against Chattanooga Central, they’ve come up with wins over heritage, Lenoir City and a 34-33 thriller last week over Morristown East. This should be a fun and possibly high-scoring affair at Karns.

GIBBS (3-1) AT FULTON (1-3) 7PM

The only blemish on the schedule so far this season for Gibbs was a loss to one of the best teams in the state, the Webb School Spartans. Brad Turner’s team has looked impressive in their three wins including a 37-34 victory over Knoxville Central in last Week’s Rivalry Thursday game at Carson-Newman. The situation is flipped for Jeff McMillan’s Fulton Falcons. Marcellus Jackson and the Falcons soared to a season-opening win over rival Austin-East but has since lost three straight including the aforementioned setback at West last Friday. Can the Falcons turn things around and get their season back on track? It certainly won’t be easy against a talented and physical Gibbs team.

