Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nestled between mountains in Greene County is a farm full of love and llamas.

“I think llamas are pretty unique. They are really smart. They’re easy to train and they’re very curious,” said Sandy Sgrillo, owner of the Wandering Llamas. She started caring for llamas more than 20 years ago. One llama quickly turned into 20. Now, she’s opening up her farm to others to eat, play, hike and even stay the night with the llamas.

“The farm is beautiful. It’s very quiet, very cozy. You have all the llamas at your beck and call. You can play with them, run with them, photograph with them, feed them. I have a beautiful tree house where you can spend the night and then you could just wake up in they are literally extra feet,” said Sgrillo.

The hikes are guided and take you through beautiful trails on Viking Mountain near the farm. It is reservation only. You can contact Sandy at llamahiking@aol.com or 423-426-7626 or visit the website.

“The kids go crazy here. They literally just run and play and chase the llamas and hug them and kiss on them. They’re hugging their llama and they don’t want to go... I don’t blame them,” Sgrillo said.

Sgrillo trains her llamas not to spit or kick. She said she’s never met a llama she couldn’t train.

