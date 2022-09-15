‘Win this Truck’ for just $250

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser.

The clubs are selling tickets and the winner on October 12 will drive home in a brand new truck.

It was donated by Volunteer Chevrolet and runs along with their golf tournament, which is the largest fundraiser they do all year.

You can win this truck and help the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains. Play FORE the Kids Golf Tournament: When: October 12, 2022 Where: Sevierville Golf Club (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“They understand someone may not want a black pick-up or they have a differing opinion on that, so what he’s also done is if you don’t want this truck you can trade it sticker for sticker for any car on the lot at Volunteer Chevrolet,” said Mark Ross, of the Boys & Girls Club.

Only 400 tickets will be sold. the winner is chosen when they drop golf balls out of a helicopter and the closest to the hole wins.

Here’s a link for more information and how you can get your ticket. https://www.bgcsmoky.com/

Win this truck at the Boys & Girls Club Golf Ball Drop. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

