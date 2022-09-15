Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

10-year-old Treven Ball played for the Springs Valley Schools youth team.
By Sean Baute and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH LICK, In. (WAVE/Gray News) – A 10-year-old football player died unexpectedly Tuesday morning after falling ill in the days prior.

Treven Ball played for a youth football team in Indiana. His family said he loved his friends, family and football.

“It was just four days ago he was running up and down the bleachers,” family friend Jessica Alexander told WAVE. “It doesn’t feel like it’s ever going to be the same without him on this field.”

Treven played under the lights for the first time last week.

“This was such a big part of his life – this field,” Treven’s aunt, Megan Murphy, said as his family returned to the place that brought him so much joy.

On that same field, a heartbroken community of teachers, friends and teammates gathered for a vigil Tuesday night to make sure he wasn’t forgotten.

“We knew what kind of kid he was,” Murphy said. “But to just come out here and see all the lives that he has affected. That truly meant something to us.”

“The last thing he did before he passed was try to tell his mom how much he loved her,” Alexander said.

The family did not disclose Treven’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
Area on Winfield Dunn Parkway where left turn lanes and traffic lights will be added
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Crowds queue for queen’s coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida flies immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Sierra and Nolan Cahoon were killed in a crash in Jefferson City on June 17, 2019. / Source:...
Man sentenced in killing of pregnant mother, toddler
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Infowars rep to return to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial