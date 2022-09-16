Blackburn, Hagerty introduce the Restoring Law and Order Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty introduced the Restoring Law and Order Act in response to the violence in communities across America.

Memphis has most recently been a victim of a series of shockingly violent crimes.

“We need to increase funding for law enforcement, root out weak on crime prosecutors and judges and keep violent criminals locked up,” said Senator Blackburn. “Senator Hagerty and I are introducing the Restoring Law and Order Act to ensure state and local law enforcement agencies have the resources needed to combat violent crime and improve the processing of DNA evidence such as rape kits.”

“Violent crime has become an epidemic in this country. As a direct consequence, American communities need more police officers and prosecutors—not more IRS agents,” said Senator Hagerty. “Government’s basic job is to keep its citizens safe—not snoop on them—and this bill addresses this urgent need.”

The Restoring Law and Order Act will increase resources for law enforcement by establishing a federal grant program to:

Hire more police officers and detectives, so that states can better target violent crime.

Provide funding for law enforcement agencies to target drug-related crimes such as fentanyl, which killed over 69,000 people in 2021.

Detain and deport illegal aliens who have committed crimes in the United States.

Use public safety tools such as bail and pretrial detention to prevent dangerous offenders from returning to communities.

The Restoring Law and Order Act will improve the processing of rape kits by:

Requiring the Government Accountability Office to study the deficiencies in processing rape kits and the availability of the test kits.

Giving state and local governments the funds to eliminate investigatory backlogs and more-quickly process criminal evidence.

