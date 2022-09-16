Blaine man charged with rape of a child, incest

Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records.
Danny Scott Wild, 59
Danny Scott Wild, 59(GCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLAINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Grainger County man has been charged with raping a child, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

Grainger County Sheriff’s Office deputies began investigating child sexual abuse allegations against Danny Scott Wild, 59, at the beginning of September, according to police records.

Officials said that interviews were conducted with the juvenile, multiple family members, a school counselor and a Department of Children’s Services investigator. During the course of the investigation, deputies reportedly obtained court recordings where Wild admitted “inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.”

Based on the recordings and information learned during the interviews, investigators said they charged Wild with rape of a child, incest, aggravated sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Sept. 9, Wild was arrested without incident and transported to the Grainger County Justice Center, officials said.

