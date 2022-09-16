Business as usual after Smoky Mountain Air Show

By Abby Kousouris
Sep. 16, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After last weekend’s Smoky Mountain Air Show, the 134th Air Refueling Wing is back to work, sending airmen on missions. The show is their way to show people what life is like at the base.

Their aircraft- the KC-135, was available for visitors to tour inside. The Refueling Wing is hoping next time they’ll have a new aircraft- the KC-46. Commander Lee Hartley with the 134th said the big turnout helps them make a case to receive the upgraded aircraft.

“A lot of the parts from the KC-135 aren’t made anymore. Airplanes as they get older, they break more frequently, and it takes more parts to keep up with them,” said Hartley.

The outpouring of support from the community at the air show will help them make their case to get the new aircraft.

