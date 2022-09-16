Gradually warming through the weekend before a heat wave to kick off Fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to gradually rise this weekend, but a shift in winds Monday and beyond crank more heat our way. In the mean time, we’re seeing a few extra clouds a times this weekend and a stray rain chance with a little more humidity.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog developing in this cooler, drier air. We start the day around 58 degrees.

It’s another mostly sunny day, and just ticking up a bit more to a high of 83 degrees. That’s the average high for Knoxville this time of the year. The humidity is also a little bit higher, so you may feel that subtle difference, since it can make it feel a degree or two warmer in the shade. If you are heading out to some Friday night football, bring a light jacket, with temperatures back to the mid just after sunset.

Tonight is mostly clear at first, but between the slightly higher humidity and a few more morning clouds, we’ll start Saturday around 62 degrees. That is a seasonable low, at least.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend climbs into the mid 80s, and n to around 90 degrees next week. That’s where this “dome” of clear weather helps the heat just keep building each day.

Saturday starts with scattered clouds, and they look to return Saturday evening. With plenty of sunshine in between, Saturday’s high is around 85 degrees. In the “I’m All Vol Forecast”, Akron is coming to town for the 7 PM kickoff. That timing is good since it’s hot and sunny for tailgating, but the sun will set on Neyland about 40 minutes into the game, letting temperatures cool. With those few clouds, a stray shower can’t be ruled out by the end of the game.

A stray shower is possible early Sunday morning, then it’s mostly sunny again, with a high of 86 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, highs look to get back to around 90 degrees most of next week! There is also a spotty shower possible Monday night, with a stray shower leftover with a few more clouds on Tuesday. We’re looking at a heat wave for the last few days of summer, as the Fall Equinox is at 9:03 PM locally Thursday.

