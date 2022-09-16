Hottest ticket in town | Tennessee football tickets skyrocketing in price

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football team looked to be the real deal, as a result, tickets are running low.

”If they keep winning I might buy a ticket,” said UT Alumnus Joe Walsh.

Walsh once had season tickets to Tennessee Football games.

These days he is finding it hard to buy tickets as the price skyrockets.

”I’ve owned season tickets in the past and Id sell them to the out-of-town fans for 150 and I was happy with that but now if you’re a fan coming from out of town you’ll be paying $400 to $500 for a ticket,” said Walsh.

For the Akron game, only 1,000 tickets remained just days before the game.

Meanwhile, for the Florida game a week later, Neyland Stadium is sold out, with resale tickets going for more than $200 a piece, at their cheapest.

”They’re pretty high,” said Walsh.

While Walsh will wait out the tickets, others are willing to do nearly whatever it takes to get their hands on some tickets.

”I’d pay 500 for that game because it’s worth it, that’s an SEC game, why wouldn’t you,” said Gary Gilbert a football fan.

Gilbert a father of two would pay whatever it took to get his kids in the gate.

”People are going to do what they want for their kids, are you going to tell your kids no, because I’m not,” said Gilbert.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.