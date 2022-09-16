Knoxville woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged 47-year-old Angela Marie Holt in the murder of her mother, court records show.

Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home on Brackfield Acres Way in west Knox County just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 13, after a family member found the victim inside the home.

Witnesses told police that Holt and her mother both live at the west Knox County home and were last seen together at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say in the report that Holt killed her mother with a cutting instrument, and then fled in a vehicle with the family’s dog.

Investigators have arrested Holt and charged her with First Degree Murder. She is currently in the Knox County Detention Center, and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday, September 13.

