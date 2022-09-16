Ky. woman witnesses history in London as world pays respects to queen

One Harrison County woman is in London right now. While most of us in Kentucky were just waking...
One Harrison County woman is in London right now. While most of us in Kentucky were just waking up to start our day, Anna Bellomy was outside of Buckingham Palace.(WKYT viewer)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (WKYT) - Many people in the world are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

One Harrison County woman is in London right now. While most of us in Kentucky were just waking up to start our day, Anna Bellomy was outside of Buckingham Palace.

“It is a bit more crowded than we anticipated because we didn’t anticipate this, but we are still happy to be here to pay our respects to the queen,” said Bellomy.

The Cynthiana native is on a family trip in London. Although people might think this tragedy ruined their vacation, she says seeing people from all over England come to pay their respects to the queen was a sight to see.

“We just walked down here to Buckingham Palace where you can see there’s a line of well-wishers as well. You can’t see in my video but they wrap all the way around to put flowers and other memorabilia down,” Bellomy said.

Anna says they won’t be waiting in the long queue, but they are going to drop off some flowers around the area. She says seeing history take place firsthand is special and the people in London have been nothing but kind to tourists like herself.

Bellomy says she takes pride in being a Kentuckian knowing the queen admired the state’s horse racing.

“I do believe there is going to be a very big equestrian presence in her funeral procession, a lot of guards riding horses, carriages being pulled by horses and stuff like that,” Bellomy said.

Anna says she’s happy to experience such a historical moment in the UK’s history.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Marie Holt, 47.
Knoxville woman charged with killing mother
Trent Greene is accused of inappropriate contact with a 16 and 18 year old while a youth pastor...
Knox County youth pastor arrested for sexual battery
Savion Herring, 23.
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team
The Sevierville Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy during high demand food periods.
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid

Latest News

On Shields Watkins Field
LIVE THREAD | #15 Vols host Akron Zips
Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls
More than 22 thousand pounds of frozen beef recalled
A man puts free gas into his car at a Exxon gas station on Saturday.
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
Plane crash
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Danny Scott Wild, 59
Grainger County man charged with rape of a child