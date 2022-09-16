Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed after he hit a deer in Lenoir City Wednesday evening, according to a report obtained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says Lenoir City resident Mark Thompson was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle on Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road when he hit a deer and was thrown from the bike.

The 65-year-old was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries, according to the report.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.