NTSB releases preliminary report into Kentucky helicopter crash that killed Tennessee man

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday into a Kentucky helicopter crash that killed a Tennessee man.
David Stone told his wife that he would head to Knoxville, Tennessee.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday into a Kentucky helicopter crash that killed a Tennessee man.

According to the report, the pilot, David Stone, was flying the helicopter as part of a multi-leg trip from St. Louis, Missouri to Knoxville. Prior to the third leg of the trip, Sturgis Municipal Airport to Glasgow Municipal Airport, Stone was reportedly warned of poor weather and told to wait a day or two before flying.

“The pilot did not want to wait and departed for GLW with his wife,” the report stated. “About 30 minutes later, the pilot returned to the departure airport, dropped off his wife and subsequently departed again.”

Stone’s wife became worried when he did not arrive later that evening and reported him missing, according to the report. The wreckage was later located in the Mammoth Cave National State Park on Sept. 5.

While the report did not list a cause for the crash, it did note that “no anomalies were noted with the engine.”

