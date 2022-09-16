Parents of Farragut High School student file lawsuit over bullying in school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents of a Farragut High School student filed a lawsuit Thursday, saying that their son was assaulted and not helped by authority figures at school.

Knox County, the Board of Education, the school’s principal, two school resource officers and a deputy with the sheriff’s office were named defendants in the documents.

The parents, Brent and Monica Pelusio, said that their son was assaulted by a group of five of the “favored, unpunished, undisciplined, unreported and protected athletes” on Sept. 14, 2021, court document stated.

“During the assault, [the minor] was repeatedly hit and punched, including to his head and face,” the report stated. “A video of the incident exists which is in possession of the Plaintiffs and which was, however, not recorded by the school.”

Documents claim that the school was informed of the incident the following day, to which they reportedly told the Pelusios that the children accused of beating up their child were a “known issue” and that they would take action.

On the same day, the parents arrived at the school to pick up their son; however, they saw him surrounded by approximately ten or more “hooligans, the favored athletics and scions,” the document alleged.

“The mob of school administration-approved hooligans were screaming at [the minor]; said group including many of the assailants from the previous day,” the lawsuit filing stated.

During the incident, the parents claimed in the lawsuit that a school resource officer did not act at the beginning but pepper sprayed their child once he tried to defend himself against the assault.

As a result, the child and parents were arrested and charged. No members of the group were charged due to the incident, according to the documents.

The charge against the child was dismissed, the filing stated.

The Pelusios have asked for $5 million in damages, along with court costs.

