Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state

A fair spokesperson said the poultry judging had already been completed earlier in the week.
Avian influenza is highly deadly to birds.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The poultry exhibit at the Tennessee Valley Fair has been shut down after news that a strain of deadly bird flu had been detected in Tennessee, according to fair officials.

This comes after a state veterinarian issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA) announced the detection Friday morning and reported that a backyard flock in Obion County was experiencing unexpected deaths due to avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu.

As a result, the poultry exhibit was shut down at the Tennessee Valley Fair after being notified. However, a fair spokesperson said the poultry judging had already been completed earlier in the week.

HPAI is known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. The affected West Tennessee flock consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants and pigeons.

For now, any events where poultry can comingle are prohibited. This includes poultry shows, exhibitions, livestock sales, flea markets, and swap meets, according to officials.

Do you own backyard and commercial poultry flocks? Here’s what experts encourage you to do during this time.

Learn more about the Tennessee Valley Fair here.

