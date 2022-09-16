Staying warm and dry through the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve almost made it to the weekend, and it should be a pleasant time to get outside. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoons with temperatures reaching into the 80s.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For the rest of the evening, it should be a nice night to head out to area football games or to the local corn maze. It’s going to be warm and pleasant right after sunset.

Overall, we’ll have patches of fog to start our Saturday and temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Just a few passing clouds will be with us as well.

Then to Saturday and it’s game day! A tent may be in order for outside tailgating as the sun stays out of the clouds more than in them. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid 80s for the most part.

LOOKING AHEAD

In the “I’m All Vol Forecast”, Akron is coming to town for the 7 PM kickoff. That timing is good since it’s hot and sunny for tailgating, but the sun will set on Neyland about 40 minutes into the game, letting temperatures cool. With those few clouds, a stray shower can’t be ruled out by the end of the game.

I'm All Forecast for Akron at UT. (WVLT)

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with just a few clouds area. Overall, Sunday should be a beautiful end to the weekend with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.

Limited rain chances stay with us for much of the rest of the week ahead. Tuesday looks to be our best chance, but that will be limited at best. We’ll increase the temperatures leading right on to Thursday and the start of fall as we get back into the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.