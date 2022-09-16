Tenn. Governor proclaims September 2022 Childhood Cancer Awareness month

Governor Bill Lee issued a proclamation that named Sept. 2022 Childhood Cancer Awareness month
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed a proclamation this week to make Sept. 2022 Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. He also signed a certificate honoring the Rally Foundation for its efforts to empower volunteers and raise awareness and funding to fight childhood cancer.

The Tennessee State Capitol and the Korean Veteran’s Memorial Bridge were illuminated in gold on Sept. 1 to recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“Thanks to partners like Rally Foundation, we take September to partner in the fight against childhood cancer and support quality research,” said Governor Lee. “This year, we honor the memory of Rally Kids lost and commit to doing everything we can to advance the medical breakthroughs needed to end childhood cancer.”

According to the Rally Foundation, cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children ages one to fourteen in the United States, and each year almost 1,300 children lose their cancer battles. Less than four percent of the National Institutes of Health cancer research dollars fund childhood cancer research.

To learn more about this foundation, click here.

