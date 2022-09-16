Tennessee football head coach receives $1M raise, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel is going to become a bit richer after a new deal that has raised his salary, according to Volquest.com.

In his second year on Rocky Top, Heupel’s salary has increased to $5 million, putting him roughly in 11th place compared to other SEC head coach salaries that have been published, the report stated.

His amended contract now reportedly runs through Jan. 31, 2028, with the new guaranteed salary, which increased by $1 million.

Volquest reported that the bonus structure from his original contract remains the same. He would receive $500,000 for winning a national championship game, $100,000 for making a bowl game, $150,000 if the team finished in the top five, $100,000 if they finished in the top 10 and $50,000 if the team finished in the top 25.

The report stated that if he wanted to leave, his buyout would be $8 million before Dec. 15, 2023.

Heupel wasn’t the only one in the football program to get a raise. Volquest reported that Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks received a $100,000 raise, bringing his salary to $1.5 million. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh now has a salary of $1.2 million, which is up from his previous $750,000 salary.

Banks and Golesh are both on three-year contracts that expire in 2025, the report stated.

Heupel originally signed a $4 million, 6-year contract that can be viewed here.

The Tennessee football team will face Akron on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.