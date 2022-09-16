UT football player charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee football player was charged with domestic assault for hitting his girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. He was identified as Savion Herring, 23.

Officers responded to Volunteer Boulevard at around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Once on the scene, the offensive lineman’s girlfriend told police that they were arguing over a female when it turned physical after he grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving the room, officials said.

Investigators pulled camera footage from inside Stokley Hall, where they saw the woman leaving the dorm when she turned around and “raises her arm in an attempt to defend herself,” the report stated.

Herring was seen on the camera footage following the woman attempting to hit her, police said.

“He can be seen following her down the hall, hitting and kicking her,” the report stated.

According to the report, the player was also seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth.

Herring denied punching the woman but admitted to grabbing her wrist to “stop her from smashing his PS4,” police stated.

Herring was charged with domestic assault and will appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

As of Friday morning, it appeared that Herring had been removed from Tennessee’s football roster. He first committed to the University of Tennessee in June.

