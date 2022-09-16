Webb School, Coalfield kick off week 5 with wins

Spartans dominate CAK in Rivalry Thursday match-up.
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week five of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of games in our region Thursday night.

At Webb School, retiring head coach David Meske watched his Spartans control their Rivalry Thursday match-up against Dutchtown Road neighbor Christian Academy.

Jalen Hill scored two touchdowns as the Spratans won 28-3. Webb, ranked No. 3 in the state in Division II-AA, improves to 5-0 on the season.

Meanwhile at Coalfield, it was a pairing of two 4-0 teams as the Oakdale Eagles came in to face the Yellow Jackets and Benson Napier’s jackets were ready.

Coalfield scored on it’s first possession, recovered the onside kick and then scored again. They also tallied courtesy of a pick-6. The Yellow Jackets were solid in all phases of the game Thursday on their way to a 68-8 rout of the Eagles.

Coalfield has not lost to Oakdale since 2001.

Join Rick Russo, Zack Rickens and the team Friday night at 11:00 p.m. on WVLT for more high school football action during the Varsity All Access show.

